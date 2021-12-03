Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (5-6) will try to prolong their three-game winning run against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • In 36.4% of Washington's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.7 points higher than the combined 44.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.4 points under the 52.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Raiders games have an average total of 48.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Raiders have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders average just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (25.6).
  • Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.6 points.
  • The Raiders collect 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team give up per outing (359.3).
  • When Las Vegas churns out over 359.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Football Team have forced 12.
  • In Washington's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Football Team have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more eight times this year and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • This season the Football Team put up 6.0 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Raiders surrender (26.8).
  • When Washington records more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Football Team rack up just 10.6 fewer yards per game (349.9) than the Raiders allow per matchup (360.5).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 360.5 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This season, in six home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.
  • Raiders home games this season average 49.0 total points, which equals this contest's over/under.
  • Washington is 2-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • Away from home, the Football Team are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Washington has gone over the total in three of five road games this year.
  • This season, Football Team away games average 46.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

