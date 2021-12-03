The Washington Football Team (5-6) will try to prolong their three-game winning run against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 36.4% of Washington's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.

Sunday's over/under is 4.7 points higher than the combined 44.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 3.4 points under the 52.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Raiders games have an average total of 48.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 6-6-0 this season.

This season, the Raiders have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Las Vegas has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Raiders average just 2.1 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (25.6).

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.6 points.

The Raiders collect 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team give up per outing (359.3).

When Las Vegas churns out over 359.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Football Team have forced 12.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more eight times this year and are 3-5 ATS in those matchups.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This season the Football Team put up 6.0 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Raiders surrender (26.8).

When Washington records more than 26.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Football Team rack up just 10.6 fewer yards per game (349.9) than the Raiders allow per matchup (360.5).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 360.5 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).

This season, in six home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.

Raiders home games this season average 49.0 total points, which equals this contest's over/under.

Washington is 2-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

Away from home, the Football Team are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Washington has gone over the total in three of five road games this year.

This season, Football Team away games average 46.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.