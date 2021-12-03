Leonard Fournette will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette's team-high 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) have come on 139 carries, with seven touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 51 catches for 354 yards (32.2 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has handled 139, or 56.5%, of his team's 246 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Fournette has averaged 46.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons, 16.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Falcons, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Falcons have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 124.9 yards per game.

Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Fournette put together a 100-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns.

He tacked on 31 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Fournette has run for 182 yards on 38 carries (60.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.

He also has 115 receiving yards (38.3 per game) on 21 catches, with one TD.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 139 56.5% 621 7 36 62.1% 4.5 Ronald Jones II 59 24.0% 264 3 11 19.0% 4.5 Giovani Bernard 7 2.8% 55 0 0 0.0% 7.9 Tom Brady 18 7.3% 53 1 7 12.1% 2.9

