Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette's team-high 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) have come on 139 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 51 catches for 354 yards (32.2 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has handled 139, or 56.5%, of his team's 246 rushing attempts this season.
- The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Fournette has averaged 46.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons, 16.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Falcons, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 124.9 yards per game.
- Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- Fournette put together a 100-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns.
- He tacked on 31 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- Fournette has run for 182 yards on 38 carries (60.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.
- He also has 115 receiving yards (38.3 per game) on 21 catches, with one TD.
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
139
56.5%
621
7
36
62.1%
4.5
Ronald Jones II
59
24.0%
264
3
11
19.0%
4.5
Giovani Bernard
7
2.8%
55
0
0
0.0%
7.9
Tom Brady
18
7.3%
53
1
7
12.1%
2.9
