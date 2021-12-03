Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

Leonard Fournette will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette's team-high 621 rushing yards (56.5 per game) have come on 139 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 51 catches for 354 yards (32.2 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has handled 139, or 56.5%, of his team's 246 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Fournette has averaged 46.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons, 16.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Falcons, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 124.9 yards per game.
  • Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Fournette put together a 100-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Colts, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 5.9 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • He tacked on 31 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • Fournette has run for 182 yards on 38 carries (60.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.
  • He also has 115 receiving yards (38.3 per game) on 21 catches, with one TD.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

139

56.5%

621

7

36

62.1%

4.5

Ronald Jones II

59

24.0%

264

3

11

19.0%

4.5

Giovani Bernard

7

2.8%

55

0

0

0.0%

7.9

Tom Brady

18

7.3%

53

1

7

12.1%

2.9

