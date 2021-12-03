Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) carry a three-game losing run into a Week 13 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of 11 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.6 more than the 48 total in this contest.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.9 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Rams are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 13 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams average just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (25.7).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.
  • The Rams average 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars allow per contest (360.3).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 360.3 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under only two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).
  • The Jaguars average 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams allow (23.9).
  • The Jaguars collect 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams give up (351.6).
  • When Jacksonville totals over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Rams have forced (15).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 13-point favorites or more, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In five games at home this year, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.8 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (48).
  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in four road games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.