The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) carry a three-game losing run into a Week 13 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9).

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in three of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.6 more than the 48 total in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.9 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 13 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Rams average just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars surrender (25.7).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.

The Rams average 23.8 more yards per game (384.1) than the Jaguars allow per contest (360.3).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 360.3 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under only two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Jaguars average 8.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Rams allow (23.9).

The Jaguars collect 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams give up (351.6).

When Jacksonville totals over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times this season, four more turnovers than the Rams have forced (15).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 13-point favorites or more, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1).

In five games at home this year, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.8 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (48).

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, in away games.

This season, in four road games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

