December 3, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Mark Andrews ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents play in Week 13 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has hauled in 60 grabs for 761 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 89 times, and is averaging 69.2 yards per game.
  • Andrews has been the target of 22.9% (89 total) of his team's 388 passing attempts this season.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Andrews' 27.8 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 27.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
  • This week Andrews will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (251.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Andrews caught four passes for 65 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.
  • In his last three games, Andrews has caught 18 passes on 28 targets for 201 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

89

22.9%

60

761

5

11

26.8%

Marquise Brown

92

23.7%

60

770

6

7

17.1%

Sammy Watkins

40

10.3%

23

355

0

2

4.9%

Rashod Bateman

38

9.8%

25

301

0

2

4.9%

