Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has hauled in 60 grabs for 761 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 89 times, and is averaging 69.2 yards per game.
- Andrews has been the target of 22.9% (89 total) of his team's 388 passing attempts this season.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Andrews' 27.8 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 27.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
- This week Andrews will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (251.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Andrews caught four passes for 65 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.
- In his last three games, Andrews has caught 18 passes on 28 targets for 201 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 67.0 yards per game.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
89
22.9%
60
761
5
11
26.8%
Marquise Brown
92
23.7%
60
770
6
7
17.1%
Sammy Watkins
40
10.3%
23
355
0
2
4.9%
Rashod Bateman
38
9.8%
25
301
0
2
4.9%
