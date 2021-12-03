There will be player prop betting options available for Mark Andrews ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents play in Week 13 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) at Heinz Field.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has hauled in 60 grabs for 761 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 89 times, and is averaging 69.2 yards per game.

Andrews has been the target of 22.9% (89 total) of his team's 388 passing attempts this season.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Andrews' 27.8 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Steelers are 27.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.

This week Andrews will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (251.9 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers' defense is 10th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Andrews caught four passes for 65 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.

In his last three games, Andrews has caught 18 passes on 28 targets for 201 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 67.0 yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 89 22.9% 60 761 5 11 26.8% Marquise Brown 92 23.7% 60 770 6 7 17.1% Sammy Watkins 40 10.3% 23 355 0 2 4.9% Rashod Bateman 38 9.8% 25 301 0 2 4.9%

