Marquise Brown has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 770 receiving yards (70.0 per game) are the best mark amongst the Ravens. He's been targeted 92 times, and has 60 receptions and six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 92 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season, or 23.7% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Brown's 31.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Steelers are 36.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Steelers are conceding 251.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Brown was targeted 10 times and totaled 51 yards on eight receptions.

Brown has tacked on 88 yards on 14 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 23 times and averaged 29.3 receiving yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 92 23.7% 60 770 6 7 17.1% Mark Andrews 89 22.9% 60 761 5 11 26.8% Sammy Watkins 40 10.3% 23 355 0 2 4.9% Rashod Bateman 38 9.8% 25 301 0 2 4.9%

