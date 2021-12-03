Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 770 receiving yards (70.0 per game) are the best mark amongst the Ravens. He's been targeted 92 times, and has 60 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 92 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season, or 23.7% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Brown's 31.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Steelers are 36.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Steelers are conceding 251.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Brown was targeted 10 times and totaled 51 yards on eight receptions.
- Brown has tacked on 88 yards on 14 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 23 times and averaged 29.3 receiving yards per game.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
92
23.7%
60
770
6
7
17.1%
Mark Andrews
89
22.9%
60
761
5
11
26.8%
Sammy Watkins
40
10.3%
23
355
0
2
4.9%
Rashod Bateman
38
9.8%
25
301
0
2
4.9%
