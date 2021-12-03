Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Marquise Brown has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 770 receiving yards (70.0 per game) are the best mark amongst the Ravens. He's been targeted 92 times, and has 60 receptions and six touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 92 of his team's 388 passing attempts this season, or 23.7% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while running the ball 48.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Brown's 31.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Steelers are 36.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Steelers are conceding 251.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Brown was targeted 10 times and totaled 51 yards on eight receptions.
  • Brown has tacked on 88 yards on 14 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 23 times and averaged 29.3 receiving yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

92

23.7%

60

770

6

7

17.1%

Mark Andrews

89

22.9%

60

761

5

11

26.8%

Sammy Watkins

40

10.3%

23

355

0

2

4.9%

Rashod Bateman

38

9.8%

25

301

0

2

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive