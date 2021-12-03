Skip to main content
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Matt Ryan will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan leads Atlanta with 2,617 passing yards (237.9 ypg) on 256-of-379 with 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 43 rushing yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.
  • Ryan has thrown 48 passes in the red zone this season, 58.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Ryan's 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers are 60.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those contests against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 262.2 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Ryan completed 65.5% of his passes for 190 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 460 passing yards (153.3 per game) while connecting on 47 of 78 passes (60.3% completion percentage), with one touchdown and five interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

75

19.1%

45

661

1

9

18.8%

Cordarrelle Patterson

52

13.3%

41

500

5

9

18.8%

Calvin Ridley

52

13.3%

31

281

2

10

20.8%

