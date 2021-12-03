Matt Ryan will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan leads Atlanta with 2,617 passing yards (237.9 ypg) on 256-of-379 with 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 43 rushing yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.

Ryan has thrown 48 passes in the red zone this season, 58.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Ryan's 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers are 60.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those contests against the Buccaneers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 262.2 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Ryan completed 65.5% of his passes for 190 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 460 passing yards (153.3 per game) while connecting on 47 of 78 passes (60.3% completion percentage), with one touchdown and five interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 75 19.1% 45 661 1 9 18.8% Cordarrelle Patterson 52 13.3% 41 500 5 9 18.8% Calvin Ridley 52 13.3% 31 281 2 10 20.8%

