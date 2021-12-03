Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan leads Atlanta with 2,617 passing yards (237.9 ypg) on 256-of-379 with 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season.
- He's tacked on 43 rushing yards on 21 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per game.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.
- Ryan has thrown 48 passes in the red zone this season, 58.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Ryan's 313.2 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Buccaneers are 60.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs in seven of those contests against the Buccaneers.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 262.2 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Ryan completed 65.5% of his passes for 190 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 460 passing yards (153.3 per game) while connecting on 47 of 78 passes (60.3% completion percentage), with one touchdown and five interceptions.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
75
19.1%
45
661
1
9
18.8%
Cordarrelle Patterson
52
13.3%
41
500
5
9
18.8%
Calvin Ridley
52
13.3%
31
281
2
10
20.8%
