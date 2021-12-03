The Miami Dolphins (5-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.8 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 45.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Dolphins have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Dolphins average 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants allow per contest (23.0).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Dolphins rack up 310.8 yards per game, 60.7 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Giants give up per matchup.

When Miami picks up over 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-5-0 this season.

This season, the Giants have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Giants put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins surrender (23.3).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Giants average 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins give up (367.4).

In games that New York totals over 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants have 14 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Miami is 3-3 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

At home, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, Miami has hit the over in three of six home games.

This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

New York is 1-4 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, away from home.

In three of five away games this year, New York has hit the over.

Giants away games this season average 47.8 total points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

