December 3, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 40.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.8 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.
  • Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 45.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.5 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Miami is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Dolphins have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Dolphins average 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants allow per contest (23.0).
  • Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up 310.8 yards per game, 60.7 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Giants give up per matchup.
  • When Miami picks up over 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Giants have forced (19).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Giants.
  • Against the spread, New York is 6-5-0 this season.
  • This season, the Giants have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Giants put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins surrender (23.3).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.3 points.
  • The Giants average 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins give up (367.4).
  • In games that New York totals over 367.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Giants have 14 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Miami is 3-3 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • At home, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • This season, Miami has hit the over in three of six home games.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 44.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).
  • New York is 1-4 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, away from home.
  • In three of five away games this year, New York has hit the over.
  • Giants away games this season average 47.8 total points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.