Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's 805 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Colts. He's been targeted 91 times and has totaled 61 catches and five touchdowns (67.1 yards per game).

Pittman has been the target of 91 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 22.6% of the target share.

Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Pittman has averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans, 28.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman has not caught a touchdown pass against the Texans.

The Texans are conceding 258.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pittman was targeted 10 times and recorded four catches for 53 yards.

Pittman has also chipped in with 11 receptions for 147 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 91 22.6% 61 805 5 11 23.4% Zach Pascal 60 14.9% 34 340 3 11 23.4% Jonathan Taylor 43 10.7% 36 336 2 2 4.3% Jack Doyle 39 9.7% 26 278 3 7 14.9%

