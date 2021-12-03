Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Publish date:

Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and the Houston Texans (2-9) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's 805 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Colts. He's been targeted 91 times and has totaled 61 catches and five touchdowns (67.1 yards per game).
  • Pittman has been the target of 91 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 22.6% of the target share.
  • Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Pittman has averaged 33.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans, 28.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pittman has not caught a touchdown pass against the Texans.
  • The Texans are conceding 258.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Pittman was targeted 10 times and recorded four catches for 53 yards.
  • Pittman has also chipped in with 11 receptions for 147 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 20 times, producing 49.0 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

91

22.6%

61

805

5

11

23.4%

Zach Pascal

60

14.9%

34

340

3

11

23.4%

Jonathan Taylor

43

10.7%

36

336

2

2

4.3%

Jack Doyle

39

9.7%

26

278

3

7

14.9%

