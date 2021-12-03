Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michigan vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 0-0 Big Ten) have a Big Ten matchup against the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of 12 times.
  • In 41.7% of Iowa's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 19.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 43.5 over/under in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 42.9 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
  • Michigan has 10 wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Michigan's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Wolverines average 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (17.3).
  • Michigan is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.3 points.
  • The Wolverines rack up 451.2 yards per game, 135.4 more yards than the 315.8 the Hawkeyes give up per matchup.
  • When Michigan totals more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines have turned the ball over nine times this season, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (27).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Iowa is 7-5-0 this season.
  • Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Hawkeyes average 8.5 more points per game (25.7) than the Wolverines allow (17.2).
  • When Iowa puts up more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • The Hawkeyes average 299.1 yards per game, 20.2 fewer yards than the 319.3 the Wolverines give up.
  • Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 319.3 yards.
  • The Hawkeyes have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MichiganStatsIowa

37.3

Avg. Points Scored

25.7

17.2

Avg. Points Allowed

17.3

451.2

Avg. Total Yards

299.1

319.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

315.8

9

Giveaways

15

15

Takeaways

27