The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 0-0 Big Ten) have a Big Ten matchup against the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Michigan's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of 12 times.

In 41.7% of Iowa's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 19.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.5 over/under in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 42.9 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has 10 wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Wolverines average 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (17.3).

Michigan is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.3 points.

The Wolverines rack up 451.2 yards per game, 135.4 more yards than the 315.8 the Hawkeyes give up per matchup.

When Michigan totals more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over nine times this season, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (27).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 7-5-0 this season.

Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes average 8.5 more points per game (25.7) than the Wolverines allow (17.2).

When Iowa puts up more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes average 299.1 yards per game, 20.2 fewer yards than the 319.3 the Wolverines give up.

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 319.3 yards.

The Hawkeyes have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .

