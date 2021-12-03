Publish date:
Michigan vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of 12 times.
- In 41.7% of Iowa's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 19.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.5 over/under in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 42.9 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has 10 wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
- The Wolverines average 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (17.3).
- Michigan is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.3 points.
- The Wolverines rack up 451.2 yards per game, 135.4 more yards than the 315.8 the Hawkeyes give up per matchup.
- When Michigan totals more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over nine times this season, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (27).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 7-5-0 this season.
- Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes average 8.5 more points per game (25.7) than the Wolverines allow (17.2).
- When Iowa puts up more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes average 299.1 yards per game, 20.2 fewer yards than the 319.3 the Wolverines give up.
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 319.3 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Iowa
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
17.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.3
451.2
Avg. Total Yards
299.1
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
315.8
9
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
27