Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' 50 receptions have led to 695 yards (63.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times.
- So far this season, 17.6% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his 10 matchups against the Falcons, Evans' 85.1 receiving yards average is 23.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).
- In 10 matchups with the Falcons, Evans has had a touchdown catch five times (including multiple scores three times).
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The Falcons are allowing 249.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Colts, Evans was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 16 yards.
- In his last three games, Evans has caught 11 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 50.3 yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
82
17.6%
50
695
10
14
15.4%
Chris Godwin
88
18.9%
67
806
5
19
20.9%
Antonio Brown
42
9.0%
29
418
4
3
3.3%
Rob Gronkowski
40
8.6%
29
378
4
9
9.9%
