In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Evans for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 13 when Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' 50 receptions have led to 695 yards (63.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times.

So far this season, 17.6% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

Evans has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.4% of the time while running the football 34.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his 10 matchups against the Falcons, Evans' 85.1 receiving yards average is 23.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (61.5).

In 10 matchups with the Falcons, Evans has had a touchdown catch five times (including multiple scores three times).

Note: Evans' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons are allowing 249.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Evans was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 16 yards.

In his last three games, Evans has caught 11 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 50.3 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3% Rob Gronkowski 40 8.6% 29 378 4 9 9.9%

