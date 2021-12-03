Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has put together a 744-yard season on 50 catches with seven touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 86 times and averages 67.6 receiving yards.
  • Williams has been the target of 19.6% (86 total) of his team's 439 passing attempts this season.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Williams has averaged 57 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Williams was targeted eight times and picked up 39 yards on four receptions.
  • Williams has 13 receptions (on 20 targets) for 169 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

86

19.6%

50

744

7

12

19.7%

Keenan Allen

116

26.4%

81

895

2

14

23.0%

Austin Ekeler

66

15.0%

51

473

7

13

21.3%

Jared Cook

55

12.5%

33

371

3

7

11.5%

Powered By Data Skrive