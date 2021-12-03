Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has put together a 744-yard season on 50 catches with seven touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 86 times and averages 67.6 receiving yards.
- Williams has been the target of 19.6% (86 total) of his team's 439 passing attempts this season.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Williams has averaged 57 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Williams was targeted eight times and picked up 39 yards on four receptions.
- Williams has 13 receptions (on 20 targets) for 169 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 56.3 yards per game.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
86
19.6%
50
744
7
12
19.7%
Keenan Allen
116
26.4%
81
895
2
14
23.0%
Austin Ekeler
66
15.0%
51
473
7
13
21.3%
Jared Cook
55
12.5%
33
371
3
7
11.5%
