In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field in a Week 13 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has put together a 744-yard season on 50 catches with seven touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 86 times and averages 67.6 receiving yards.

Williams has been the target of 19.6% (86 total) of his team's 439 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Williams has averaged 57 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 269.1 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Williams was targeted eight times and picked up 39 yards on four receptions.

Williams has 13 receptions (on 20 targets) for 169 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 86 19.6% 50 744 7 12 19.7% Keenan Allen 116 26.4% 81 895 2 14 23.0% Austin Ekeler 66 15.0% 51 473 7 13 21.3% Jared Cook 55 12.5% 33 371 3 7 11.5%

Powered By Data Skrive