The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will battle to snap their 11-game slide in a Week 13 clash against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Detroit's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.9 points lower than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Vikings have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Vikings put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per matchup the Lions allow.

Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Vikings rack up only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2) than the Lions allow per contest (376.8).

When Minnesota churns out over 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (13).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Lions are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 7 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Lions rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings allow (25.1).

The Lions rack up 305.4 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 382.9 the Vikings allow.

In games that Detroit totals over 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Vikings have forced (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-6 overall.

Detroit has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.

Lions home games this season average 46.6 total points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

On the road, Minnesota is 2-4 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

This season, in six away games, Minnesota has gone over the total five times.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

