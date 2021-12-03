Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will battle to snap their 11-game slide in a Week 13 clash against the Minnesota Vikings (5-6).

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 33.3% of Detroit's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.9 points lower than the 51.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
  • Minnesota has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings put up 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per matchup the Lions allow.
  • Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Vikings rack up only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2) than the Lions allow per contest (376.8).
  • When Minnesota churns out over 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (13).
  • Detroit has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Lions are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 7 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Lions rack up 9.3 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Vikings allow (25.1).
  • The Lions rack up 305.4 yards per game, 77.5 fewer yards than the 382.9 the Vikings allow.
  • In games that Detroit totals over 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Vikings have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-6 overall.
  • Detroit has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.
  • Lions home games this season average 46.6 total points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • On the road, Minnesota is 2-4 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • This season, in six away games, Minnesota has gone over the total five times.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.4 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

