December 3, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Najee Harris has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has rushed for a team-leading 708 yards on 196 attempts (64.4 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 52 catches for 351 yards (31.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 196, or 75.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Harris will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 84.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Ravens are ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 23-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball eight times.
  • Harris also tacked on 14 yards on three receptions.
  • In his last three games, Harris has racked up 46 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Harris also has 12 catches for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

196

75.7%

708

5

21

72.4%

3.6

Chase Claypool

8

3.1%

52

0

2

6.9%

6.5

Benny Snell Jr.

15

5.8%

43

0

0

0.0%

2.9

Kalen Ballage

11

4.2%

36

0

0

0.0%

3.3

