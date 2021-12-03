Najee Harris has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 13 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has rushed for a team-leading 708 yards on 196 attempts (64.4 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 52 catches for 351 yards (31.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 196, or 75.7%, of his team's 259 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Harris will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 84.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

This year the Ravens are ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 23-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball eight times.

Harris also tacked on 14 yards on three receptions.

In his last three games, Harris has racked up 46 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris also has 12 catches for 62 yards (20.7 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 196 75.7% 708 5 21 72.4% 3.6 Chase Claypool 8 3.1% 52 0 2 6.9% 6.5 Benny Snell Jr. 15 5.8% 43 0 0 0.0% 2.9 Kalen Ballage 11 4.2% 36 0 0 0.0% 3.3

