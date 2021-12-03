Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 65.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 10.7 points more than the 35.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma State has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys rack up 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears surrender (19.4).
- Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.4 points.
- The Cowboys average 60.0 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears give up per contest (349.8).
- In games that Oklahoma State picks up over 349.8 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 20 takeaways .
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 8-4-0 this year.
- The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year the Bears rack up 17.0 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys surrender (16.4).
- Baylor is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.4 points.
- The Bears rack up 169.6 more yards per game (445.9) than the Cowboys allow (276.3).
- When Baylor churns out more than 276.3 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Baylor
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
33.4
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
19.4
409.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.9
276.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.8
15
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
20