Big 12 rivals will battle when the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 65.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.7 points more than the 35.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys rack up 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears surrender (19.4).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.4 points.

The Cowboys average 60.0 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears give up per contest (349.8).

In games that Oklahoma State picks up over 349.8 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 20 takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 8-4-0 this year.

The Bears covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Bears rack up 17.0 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys surrender (16.4).

Baylor is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.4 points.

The Bears rack up 169.6 more yards per game (445.9) than the Cowboys allow (276.3).

When Baylor churns out more than 276.3 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats