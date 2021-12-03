Olamide Zaccheaus will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus has 19 receptions (on 36 targets) for 222 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 20.2 yards per game.

Zaccheaus has been the target of 9.2% (36 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.

Zaccheaus (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Zaccheaus is averaging 14.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 9.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).

In three matchups with the Buccaneers, Zaccheaus has not had a touchdown catch.

The Buccaneers are conceding 262.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and recorded one catch for five yards.

Zaccheaus has added six grabs for 50 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times and put up 16.7 receiving yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 36 9.2% 19 222 3 6 12.5% Kyle Pitts 75 19.1% 45 661 1 9 18.8% Cordarrelle Patterson 52 13.3% 41 500 5 9 18.8% Calvin Ridley 52 13.3% 31 281 2 10 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive