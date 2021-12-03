Publish date:
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Zaccheaus has 19 receptions (on 36 targets) for 222 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 20.2 yards per game.
- Zaccheaus has been the target of 9.2% (36 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.
- Zaccheaus (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Zaccheaus is averaging 14.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 9.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
- In three matchups with the Buccaneers, Zaccheaus has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Buccaneers are conceding 262.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and recorded one catch for five yards.
- Zaccheaus has added six grabs for 50 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times and put up 16.7 receiving yards per game.
Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Olamide Zaccheaus
36
9.2%
19
222
3
6
12.5%
Kyle Pitts
75
19.1%
45
661
1
9
18.8%
Cordarrelle Patterson
52
13.3%
41
500
5
9
18.8%
Calvin Ridley
52
13.3%
31
281
2
10
20.8%
