December 3, 2021
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Olamide Zaccheaus will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 13 when Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus has 19 receptions (on 36 targets) for 222 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 20.2 yards per game.
  • Zaccheaus has been the target of 9.2% (36 total) of his team's 392 passing attempts this season.
  • Zaccheaus (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Zaccheaus is averaging 14.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Buccaneers, 9.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
  • In three matchups with the Buccaneers, Zaccheaus has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Buccaneers are conceding 262.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Zaccheaus was targeted two times and recorded one catch for five yards.
  • Zaccheaus has added six grabs for 50 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times and put up 16.7 receiving yards per game.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

36

9.2%

19

222

3

6

12.5%

Kyle Pitts

75

19.1%

45

661

1

9

18.8%

Cordarrelle Patterson

52

13.3%

41

500

5

9

18.8%

Calvin Ridley

52

13.3%

31

281

2

10

20.8%

