Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth's stat line this year shows 40 catches for 327 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 29.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 53 times.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 12.2% (53 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.
- Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 24.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Freiermuth was targeted four times and totaled 40 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Freiermuth's 13 grabs in his last three games have turned into 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
53
12.2%
40
327
6
15
24.6%
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
