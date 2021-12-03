Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Pat Freiermuth, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth's stat line this year shows 40 catches for 327 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 29.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 53 times.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 12.2% (53 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 24.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Freiermuth was targeted four times and totaled 40 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Freiermuth's 13 grabs in his last three games have turned into 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

53

12.2%

40

327

6

15

24.6%

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

Powered By Data Skrive