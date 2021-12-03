Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Pat Freiermuth, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 13 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth's stat line this year shows 40 catches for 327 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 29.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 53 times.

Freiermuth has been the target of 12.2% (53 total) of his team's 435 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 24.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Freiermuth was targeted four times and totaled 40 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Freiermuth's 13 grabs in his last three games have turned into 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 53 12.2% 40 327 6 15 24.6% Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0%

Powered By Data Skrive