The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and New York Jets (3-8) will clash in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.2 points under the 53.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45 total in this game is 0.8 points above the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 6-6-0 this season.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles average 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets allow (30.4).

Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Eagles rack up 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets allow per contest (394.9).

When Philadelphia amasses more than 394.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 3-8-0 this year.

The Jets have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Jets average 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles allow (22.8).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Jets rack up 331.2 yards per game, only 9.9 fewer than the 341.1 the Eagles allow.

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses more than 341.1 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over 12 more times (24 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

New York has gone over the total in three of five home games this season.

This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).

On the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

In three of seven road games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.

Eagles away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Powered by Data Skrive.