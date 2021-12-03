Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) and New York Jets (3-8) will clash in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Eagles vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of New York's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 8.2 points under the 53.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45 total in this game is 0.8 points above the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.
  • Against the spread, Philadelphia is 6-6-0 this season.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles average 5.1 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jets allow (30.4).
  • Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 43.8 fewer yards per game (351.1), than the Jets allow per contest (394.9).
  • When Philadelphia amasses more than 394.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, four more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).
  • Against the spread, New York is 3-8-0 this year.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Jets average 4.7 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Eagles allow (22.8).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.
  • The Jets rack up 331.2 yards per game, only 9.9 fewer than the 341.1 the Eagles allow.
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses more than 341.1 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 12 more times (24 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • New York has gone over the total in three of five home games this season.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (45).
  • On the road, Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.
  • In three of seven road games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.
  • Eagles away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (45).

