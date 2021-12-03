Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 71 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Wake Forest's games have gone over 71 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.7 points lower than the two team's combined 85.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.4 points per game, 18.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 59, 12 points fewer than Saturday's total of 71 .
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 7.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 9-3 in their 12 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Panthers score 13.7 more points per game (42.8) than the Demon Deacons allow (29.1).
- Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.1 points.
- The Panthers collect 512.7 yards per game, 85.2 more yards than the 427.5 the Demon Deacons give up per contest.
- In games that Pittsburgh churns out more than 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wake Forest is 6-5-0 this year.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Demon Deacons rack up 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers allow (23.3).
- Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 129.9 more yards per game (483.7) than the Panthers allow (353.8).
- In games that Wake Forest churns out over 353.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- This year the Demon Deacons have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Wake Forest
42.8
Avg. Points Scored
42.9
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
512.7
Avg. Total Yards
483.7
353.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.5
14
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
27