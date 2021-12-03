ACC opponents will clash when the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 0-0 ACC) meet the No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to put up more than 71 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 71 points in five of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.7 points lower than the two team's combined 85.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 52.4 points per game, 18.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 59, 12 points fewer than Saturday's total of 71 .

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 7.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 9-3 in their 12 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers score 13.7 more points per game (42.8) than the Demon Deacons allow (29.1).

Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.1 points.

The Panthers collect 512.7 yards per game, 85.2 more yards than the 427.5 the Demon Deacons give up per contest.

In games that Pittsburgh churns out more than 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 6-5-0 this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Demon Deacons rack up 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers allow (23.3).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.3 points.

The Demon Deacons average 129.9 more yards per game (483.7) than the Panthers allow (353.8).

In games that Wake Forest churns out over 353.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

This year the Demon Deacons have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (17).

Season Stats