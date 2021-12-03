Publish date:
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski's 40 targets have led to 29 grabs for 378 yards (34.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 8.6% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his four matchups against the Falcons, Gronkowski's 37 receiving yards average is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons have conceded 21 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times, totaling 123 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.6 yards per grab).
- Gronkowski has accumulated 13 catches for 194 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averages 64.7 receiving yards.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
40
8.6%
29
378
4
9
9.9%
Chris Godwin
88
18.9%
67
806
5
19
20.9%
Mike Evans
82
17.6%
50
695
10
14
15.4%
Antonio Brown
42
9.0%
29
418
4
3
3.3%
