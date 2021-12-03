Before placing any wagers on Rob Gronkowski's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals play in Week 13 when Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski's 40 targets have led to 29 grabs for 378 yards (34.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 8.6% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his four matchups against the Falcons, Gronkowski's 37 receiving yards average is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have conceded 21 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times, totaling 123 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.6 yards per grab).

Gronkowski has accumulated 13 catches for 194 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averages 64.7 receiving yards.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 40 8.6% 29 378 4 9 9.9% Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3%

