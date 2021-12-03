Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Rob Gronkowski's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals play in Week 13 when Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski's 40 targets have led to 29 grabs for 378 yards (34.4 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 8.6% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 34.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his four matchups against the Falcons, Gronkowski's 37 receiving yards average is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Gronkowski, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 249.3 yards per game the Falcons are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have conceded 21 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times, totaling 123 yards on seven receptions (averaging 17.6 yards per grab).
  • Gronkowski has accumulated 13 catches for 194 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averages 64.7 receiving yards.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

40

8.6%

29

378

4

9

9.9%

Chris Godwin

88

18.9%

67

806

5

19

20.9%

Mike Evans

82

17.6%

50

695

10

14

15.4%

Antonio Brown

42

9.0%

29

418

4

3

3.3%

