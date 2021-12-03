MWC rivals will meet when the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 0-0 MWC) meet the Utah State Aggies (9-3, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50 points in four of 12 games this season.

In 66.7% of Utah State's games this season (8/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.9, is 9.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.4 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

Aztecs games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 60.6 points, 10.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have been favored by 6 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Aztecs score just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Aggies give up (26.3).

San Diego State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Aztecs collect 62.4 fewer yards per game (334.9) than the Aggies give up per contest (397.3).

San Diego State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 397.3 yards.

The Aztecs have 12 giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 17 takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 6 points or more (in four chances).

Utah State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Aggies score 14.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Aztecs give up (17.3).

Utah State is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.

The Aggies average 457.2 yards per game, 143 more yards than the 314.2 the Aztecs allow.

When Utah State amasses over 314.2 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Aggies have 18 giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have 20 takeaways .

