December 3, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) will attempt to halt their three-game losing run versus the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) in Week 13.

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of 11 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 43 points per game, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 48.4 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
  • San Francisco is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The 49ers have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the 49ers rack up five more points per game (25.5) than the Seahawks allow (20.5).
  • San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.5 points.
  • The 49ers average 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (399).
  • When San Francisco amasses over 399 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Seattle is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Seahawks have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over just two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).
  • This season the Seahawks average 3.5 fewer points per game (19) than the 49ers give up (22.5).
  • When Seattle puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks collect 23 fewer yards per game (295.7) than the 49ers allow per outing (318.7).
  • In games that Seattle churns out more than 318.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have seven giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.
  • The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.
  • Seattle has gone over the total once in five home games this year.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 47.8 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • This season on the road, San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The 49ers are 3-1 ATS as 3-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This year, in five away games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
  • 49ers away games this season average 45.8 total points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

