The Seattle Seahawks (3-8) will attempt to halt their three-game losing run versus the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of 11 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 43 points per game, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2020, 1.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 48.4 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the 49ers rack up five more points per game (25.5) than the Seahawks allow (20.5).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The 49ers average 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (399).

When San Francisco amasses over 399 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Seahawks have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over just two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).

This season the Seahawks average 3.5 fewer points per game (19) than the 49ers give up (22.5).

When Seattle puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Seahawks collect 23 fewer yards per game (295.7) than the 49ers allow per outing (318.7).

In games that Seattle churns out more than 318.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Seahawks have seven giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Seattle has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.

Seattle has gone over the total once in five home games this year.

Seahawks home games this season average 47.8 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

This season on the road, San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The 49ers are 3-1 ATS as 3-point favorites or more away from home.

This year, in five away games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

49ers away games this season average 45.8 total points, 0.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.