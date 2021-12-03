NFC South rivals will do battle in Week 13 of the NFL season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) face the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50.5 points six of 11 times.

So far this season, 36.4% of Atlanta's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.

Sunday's total is 0.9 points higher than the combined 49.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is equal to the 50.5 points per game these two squads have combined to surrender this season.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.

The 50.5 total in this game is 2.7 points higher than the 47.8 average total in Falcons games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Buccaneers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more in four chances.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons give up (27.5).

When Tampa Bay records more than 27.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Buccaneers collect 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons give up per contest (361.8).

Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 361.8 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Falcons' takeaways (11).

Falcons stats and trends

Against the spread, Atlanta is 4-7-0 this year.

This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers give up (23.0).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 23.0 points.

The Falcons average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (328.5).

When Atlanta piles up over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons have 18 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.

Atlanta has hit the over twice in five home games this season.

The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, on the road.

In six away games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.6 total points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

