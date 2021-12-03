Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC South rivals will do battle in Week 13 of the NFL season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) face the Atlanta Falcons (5-6).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50.5 points six of 11 times.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of Atlanta's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 50.5.
  • Sunday's total is 0.9 points higher than the combined 49.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is equal to the 50.5 points per game these two squads have combined to surrender this season.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 0.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 50.5.
  • The 50.5 total in this game is 2.7 points higher than the 47.8 average total in Falcons games this season.
  • Tampa Bay has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Buccaneers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10.5 points or more in four chances.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 4.0 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons give up (27.5).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 27.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers collect 39.9 more yards per game (401.7) than the Falcons give up per contest (361.8).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 361.8 yards.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Falcons' takeaways (11).
  • Against the spread, Atlanta is 4-7-0 this year.
  • This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Buccaneers give up (23.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 23.0 points.
  • The Falcons average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (310.5) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (328.5).
  • When Atlanta piles up over 328.5 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Falcons have 18 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-4 overall there, this year.
  • Atlanta has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, on the road.
  • In six away games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.6 total points, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

