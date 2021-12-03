Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Taylor Heinicke before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (5-6) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has passed for 2,613 yards (237.5 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (244-for-363), with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 49 times for 279 yards and one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke accounts for 43.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his 363 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 246.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Heinicke went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 223 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 ypg) on 69-of-89 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 13 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

98

26.6%

58

786

5

8

20.5%

J.D. McKissic

53

14.4%

43

397

2

3

7.7%

Adam Humphries

34

9.2%

25

269

0

2

5.1%

Powered By Data Skrive