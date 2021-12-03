There will be player prop betting options available for Taylor Heinicke before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (5-6) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has passed for 2,613 yards (237.5 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (244-for-363), with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also rushed 49 times for 279 yards and one touchdown, averaging 25.4 yards per game.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke accounts for 43.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 39 of his 363 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 246.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Heinicke went 27-for-35 (77.1%) for 223 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Heinicke has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 ypg) on 69-of-89 passing with five touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He has added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 13 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 98 26.6% 58 786 5 8 20.5% J.D. McKissic 53 14.4% 43 397 2 3 7.7% Adam Humphries 34 9.2% 25 269 0 2 5.1%

Powered By Data Skrive