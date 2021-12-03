There will be player prop betting options available for Tee Higgins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has amassed 560 yards (on 43 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and is averaging 50.9 yards per game.

Higgins has been the target of 68 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Higgins had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 57.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.

The 218.3 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Higgins put together a 114-yard performance against the Steelers last week on six catches (19 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.

Higgins has 207 receiving yards on 14 catches (19 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 69.0 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7% C.J. Uzomah 34 9.9% 30 331 5 2 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive