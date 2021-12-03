Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Tee Higgins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has amassed 560 yards (on 43 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and is averaging 50.9 yards per game.
  • Higgins has been the target of 68 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Higgins had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 57.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The 218.3 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 11th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Higgins put together a 114-yard performance against the Steelers last week on six catches (19 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Higgins has 207 receiving yards on 14 catches (19 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 69.0 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

C.J. Uzomah

34

9.9%

30

331

5

2

5.6%

