Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has amassed 560 yards (on 43 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 68 times, and is averaging 50.9 yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 68 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 19.8% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Higgins had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chargers, 57.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
- The 218.3 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 11th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Higgins put together a 114-yard performance against the Steelers last week on six catches (19 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
- Higgins has 207 receiving yards on 14 catches (19 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 69.0 yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
68
19.8%
43
560
3
7
19.4%
Ja'Marr Chase
82
23.8%
50
906
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
65
18.9%
46
471
2
6
16.7%
C.J. Uzomah
34
9.9%
30
331
5
2
5.6%
