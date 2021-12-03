Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's team-high 786 receiving yards (71.5 per game) have come on 58 catches (98 targets) including five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 26.6% of the 369 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, McLaurin was targeted seven times and racked up 51 yards on four receptions.
- In his last three games, McLaurin's 22 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 213 yards (71.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
98
26.6%
58
786
5
8
20.5%
J.D. McKissic
53
14.4%
43
397
2
3
7.7%
Adam Humphries
34
9.2%
25
269
0
2
5.1%
DeAndre Carter
31
8.4%
18
261
3
2
5.1%
