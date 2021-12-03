Terry McLaurin has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 13 matchup sees McLaurin's Washington Football Team (5-6) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's team-high 786 receiving yards (71.5 per game) have come on 58 catches (98 targets) including five touchdowns.

So far this season, 26.6% of the 369 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, McLaurin was targeted seven times and racked up 51 yards on four receptions.

In his last three games, McLaurin's 22 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 213 yards (71.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 98 26.6% 58 786 5 8 20.5% J.D. McKissic 53 14.4% 43 397 2 3 7.7% Adam Humphries 34 9.2% 25 269 0 2 5.1% DeAndre Carter 31 8.4% 18 261 3 2 5.1%

