Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 3,403 yards (309.4 ypg) on 309-of-457 passing with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 53 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.6% of the time.
- Brady accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 90 of his 457 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In five matchups against the Falcons, Brady averaged 356 passing yards per game, 51.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw multiple TDs in all of those games against the Falcons.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The 249.3 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Falcons have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Brady put together a 226-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 73.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- In his last three outings, Brady has thrown for 753 yards (251.0 per game) while completing 78 of 114 passes (68.4%), with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
88
18.9%
67
806
5
19
20.9%
Mike Evans
82
17.6%
50
695
10
14
15.4%
Antonio Brown
42
9.0%
29
418
4
3
3.3%
