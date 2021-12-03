Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) square off in a Week 13 matchup between NFC South opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 3,403 yards (309.4 ypg) on 309-of-457 passing with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 53 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per game.

The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.6% of the time.

Brady accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 90 of his 457 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In five matchups against the Falcons, Brady averaged 356 passing yards per game, 51.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw multiple TDs in all of those games against the Falcons.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 249.3 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Brady put together a 226-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 73.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

In his last three outings, Brady has thrown for 753 yards (251.0 per game) while completing 78 of 114 passes (68.4%), with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3%

