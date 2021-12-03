Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tom Brady for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) square off in a Week 13 matchup between NFC South opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 3,403 yards (309.4 ypg) on 309-of-457 passing with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 53 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.8 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.6% of the time.
  • Brady accounts for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 90 of his 457 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In five matchups against the Falcons, Brady averaged 356 passing yards per game, 51.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw multiple TDs in all of those games against the Falcons.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 249.3 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Falcons have surrendered 21 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Brady put together a 226-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 73.5% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Brady has thrown for 753 yards (251.0 per game) while completing 78 of 114 passes (68.4%), with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

88

18.9%

67

806

5

19

20.9%

Mike Evans

82

17.6%

50

695

10

14

15.4%

Antonio Brown

42

9.0%

29

418

4

3

3.3%

