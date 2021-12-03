Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the USC Trojans (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Cal vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 70% of USC's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

Saturday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is two points more than the 55.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.4 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 58.8 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

Cal's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Golden Bears average 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Trojans allow per matchup (32.5).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.5 points.

The Golden Bears collect 25 fewer yards per game (397.1) than the Trojans allow per contest (422.1).

When Cal picks up over 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 19 takeaways .

USC Stats and Trends

Against the spread, USC is 4-6-0 this season.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

USC's games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This season the Trojans score seven more points per game (30) than the Golden Bears surrender (23).

USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 23 points.

The Trojans average 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (362.7).

In games that USC totals over 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 18 turnovers.

Season Stats