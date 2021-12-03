Publish date:
Cal vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cal vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 70% of USC's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- Saturday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is two points more than the 55.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Golden Bears games have an average total of 50.4 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 58.8 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Cal's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Golden Bears average 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Trojans allow per matchup (32.5).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.5 points.
- The Golden Bears collect 25 fewer yards per game (397.1) than the Trojans allow per contest (422.1).
- When Cal picks up over 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 19 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cal at SISportsbook.
USC Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, USC is 4-6-0 this season.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- USC's games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This season the Trojans score seven more points per game (30) than the Golden Bears surrender (23).
- USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 23 points.
- The Trojans average 84 more yards per game (446.7) than the Golden Bears give up per outing (362.7).
- In games that USC totals over 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.
- This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 18 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|USC
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
30
23
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
397.1
Avg. Total Yards
446.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.1
10
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
19