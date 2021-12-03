Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon Pac-12 Championship Game Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 57.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.5, is 11.0 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 11.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Utes games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Utes score 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks allow (24.4).
- When Utah scores more than 24.4 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- The Utes collect 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per outing (371.3).
- When Utah totals over 371.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Ducks rack up 33.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the Utes give up (21.5).
- When Oregon puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Ducks average 109.5 more yards per game (434.4) than the Utes give up (324.9).
- In games that Oregon picks up over 324.9 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- This year the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
33.2
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
434.4
324.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
12
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
20