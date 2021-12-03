The No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will play in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 57.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.5, is 11.0 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Utes games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Utah's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Utes score 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks allow (24.4).

When Utah scores more than 24.4 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Utes collect 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per outing (371.3).

When Utah totals over 371.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Ducks rack up 33.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the Utes give up (21.5).

When Oregon puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Ducks average 109.5 more yards per game (434.4) than the Utes give up (324.9).

In games that Oregon picks up over 324.9 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year the Ducks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Utes have takeaways (12).

Season Stats