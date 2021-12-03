Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA C-USA Championship Game Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.2, is 7.2 points more than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 23.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Hilltoppers games have an average total of 66.9 points this season, 6.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 58.7 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 14.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hilltoppers have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).
- This year, the Hilltoppers average 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners give up (22.2).
- Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 179.1 more yards per game (525.1) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (346.0).
- Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team picks up over 346.0 yards.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Roadrunners rack up 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers allow (27.0).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.0 points.
- The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers give up per contest (411.3).
- UTSA is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 411.3 yards.
- The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|UTSA
43.3
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
525.1
Avg. Total Yards
433.5
411.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.0
16
Giveaways
12
27
Takeaways
23