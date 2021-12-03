The C-USA Championship will be decided by a matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 0-0 C-USA) and the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.2, is 7.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 23.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 66.9 points this season, 6.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 58.7 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 14.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Hilltoppers have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).

This year, the Hilltoppers average 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners give up (22.2).

Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Hilltoppers average 179.1 more yards per game (525.1) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (346.0).

Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team picks up over 346.0 yards.

This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners rack up 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers allow (27.0).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.0 points.

The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers give up per contest (411.3).

UTSA is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 411.3 yards.

The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .

Season Stats