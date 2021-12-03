Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Pascal for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 13 when Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) meet the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has caught 34 passes on 60 targets for 340 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 28.3 yards per game.
  • Pascal has been the target of 60 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.
  • Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Pascal's 40.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Texans are 10.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pascal, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Pascal was targeted seven times and picked up 12 yards on two receptions.
  • Pascal's four grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 21 yards (7.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

60

14.9%

34

340

3

11

23.4%

Michael Pittman Jr.

91

22.6%

61

805

5

11

23.4%

Jonathan Taylor

43

10.7%

36

336

2

2

4.3%

Jack Doyle

39

9.7%

26

278

3

7

14.9%

