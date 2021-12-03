Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Pascal for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents hit the field in Week 13 when Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) meet the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has caught 34 passes on 60 targets for 340 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 28.3 yards per game.

Pascal has been the target of 60 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Pascal's 40.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Texans are 10.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.4 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Pascal was targeted seven times and picked up 12 yards on two receptions.

Pascal's four grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 21 yards (7.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 60 14.9% 34 340 3 11 23.4% Michael Pittman Jr. 91 22.6% 61 805 5 11 23.4% Jonathan Taylor 43 10.7% 36 336 2 2 4.3% Jack Doyle 39 9.7% 26 278 3 7 14.9%

