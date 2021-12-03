Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has caught 34 passes on 60 targets for 340 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 28.3 yards per game.
- Pascal has been the target of 60 of his team's 403 passing attempts this season, or 14.9% of the target share.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 23.4% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- Pascal's 40.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Texans are 10.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pascal, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
- The Texans have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.4 yards per game through the air.
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Pascal was targeted seven times and picked up 12 yards on two receptions.
- Pascal's four grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 21 yards (7.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
60
14.9%
34
340
3
11
23.4%
Michael Pittman Jr.
91
22.6%
61
805
5
11
23.4%
Jonathan Taylor
43
10.7%
36
336
2
2
4.3%
Jack Doyle
39
9.7%
26
278
3
7
14.9%
Powered By Data Skrive