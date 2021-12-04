Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit

Author:

Adam Thielen has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) meet the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen has 63 receptions (on 90 targets) for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 62.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 22.0% of the 409 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

8

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Thielen has averaged 48.3 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 18.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Thielen has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • This week Thielen will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (255.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Thielen reeled in five passes for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted seven times.
  • Thielen has 18 receptions (on 24 targets) for 209 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

90

22.0%

63

686

10

12

25.5%

Justin Jefferson

98

24.0%

67

1027

6

13

27.7%

Tyler Conklin

55

13.4%

40

413

3

10

21.3%

K.J. Osborn

47

11.5%

31

365

2

2

4.3%

