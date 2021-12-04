Adam Thielen has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. NFC North opponents square off in Week 13 when Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) meet the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) at Ford Field.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has 63 receptions (on 90 targets) for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 62.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 22.0% of the 409 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 8 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Thielen has averaged 48.3 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 18.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Thielen has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Thielen will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (255.1 yards allowed per game).

The Lions have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Thielen reeled in five passes for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted seven times.

Thielen has 18 receptions (on 24 targets) for 209 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 90 22.0% 63 686 10 12 25.5% Justin Jefferson 98 24.0% 67 1027 6 13 27.7% Tyler Conklin 55 13.4% 40 413 3 10 21.3% K.J. Osborn 47 11.5% 31 365 2 2 4.3%

