Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Minnesota vs. Detroit
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen has 63 receptions (on 90 targets) for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 62.4 yards per game.
- So far this season, 22.0% of the 409 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 57.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
8
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Thielen has averaged 48.3 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 18.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Thielen has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Thielen will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (255.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Thielen reeled in five passes for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns while being targeted seven times.
- Thielen has 18 receptions (on 24 targets) for 209 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 69.7 yards per game.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
90
22.0%
63
686
10
12
25.5%
Justin Jefferson
98
24.0%
67
1027
6
13
27.7%
Tyler Conklin
55
13.4%
40
413
3
10
21.3%
K.J. Osborn
47
11.5%
31
365
2
2
4.3%
