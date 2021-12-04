Before placing any wagers on Andy Dalton's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Dalton and the Chicago Bears (4-7) play the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dalton has thrown for 788 yards (71.6 ypg) on 72-of-112 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 49 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per game.

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.4% of the time.

Dalton has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 10.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Arizona

In two matchups against the Cardinals, Dalton averaged 264 passing yards per game, 43.5 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dalton had a TD pass in both of those games against the Cardinals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Dalton's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

This week Dalton will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (220.0 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Dalton completed 61.5% of his passes for 317 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Dalton tacked on 11 yards on six carries.

Dalton has racked up 518 passing yards (172.7 per game) and has a 56.5% completion percentage this year (35-of-62) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 83 26.8% 46 694 3 4 12.9% Cole Kmet 57 18.4% 37 361 0 6 19.4% Allen Robinson II 50 16.1% 30 339 1 4 12.9%

