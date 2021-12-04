Publish date:
Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dalton has thrown for 788 yards (71.6 ypg) on 72-of-112 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 49 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per game.
- The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.4% of the time.
- Dalton has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 10.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In two matchups against the Cardinals, Dalton averaged 264 passing yards per game, 43.5 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dalton had a TD pass in both of those games against the Cardinals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Dalton's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- This week Dalton will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (220.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Dalton completed 61.5% of his passes for 317 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Dalton tacked on 11 yards on six carries.
- Dalton has racked up 518 passing yards (172.7 per game) and has a 56.5% completion percentage this year (35-of-62) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Dalton's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
83
26.8%
46
694
3
4
12.9%
Cole Kmet
57
18.4%
37
361
0
6
19.4%
Allen Robinson II
50
16.1%
30
339
1
4
12.9%
