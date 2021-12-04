Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Chicago vs. Arizona

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Andy Dalton's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Dalton and the Chicago Bears (4-7) play the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) in Week 13 at Soldier Field.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dalton has thrown for 788 yards (71.6 ypg) on 72-of-112 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 49 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per game.
  • The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.4% of the time.
  • Dalton has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 10.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In two matchups against the Cardinals, Dalton averaged 264 passing yards per game, 43.5 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dalton had a TD pass in both of those games against the Cardinals, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • Note: Dalton's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • This week Dalton will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (220.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Dalton completed 61.5% of his passes for 317 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Dalton tacked on 11 yards on six carries.
  • Dalton has racked up 518 passing yards (172.7 per game) and has a 56.5% completion percentage this year (35-of-62) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

83

26.8%

46

694

3

4

12.9%

Cole Kmet

57

18.4%

37

361

0

6

19.4%

Allen Robinson II

50

16.1%

30

339

1

4

12.9%

