December 4, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Washington vs. Las Vegas

Antonio Gibson will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (5-6) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has picked up a team-best 712 rushing yards (64.7 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 26 passes for 193 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 324 times this season, and he's handled 183 of those attempts (56.5%).
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 25th in the NFL, allowing 125.9 yards per game.
  • This year the Raiders have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Seahawks, Gibson picked up 111 yards on 29 carries.
  • Gibson also added 35 yards on seven receptions.
  • In his last three games, Gibson has taken 72 carries for 270 yards (90.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also added nine catches for 49 yards.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

183

56.5%

712

5

31

60.8%

3.9

Taylor Heinicke

49

15.1%

279

1

9

17.6%

5.7

J.D. McKissic

48

14.8%

212

2

6

11.8%

4.4

Jaret Patterson

32

9.9%

104

0

3

5.9%

3.3

Powered By Data Skrive