Antonio Gibson will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (5-6) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) in Week 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has picked up a team-best 712 rushing yards (64.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 26 passes for 193 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 324 times this season, and he's handled 183 of those attempts (56.5%).

The Football Team have called a pass in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 25th in the NFL, allowing 125.9 yards per game.

This year the Raiders have conceded 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Gibson picked up 111 yards on 29 carries.

Gibson also added 35 yards on seven receptions.

In his last three games, Gibson has taken 72 carries for 270 yards (90.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also added nine catches for 49 yards.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 183 56.5% 712 5 31 60.8% 3.9 Taylor Heinicke 49 15.1% 279 1 9 17.6% 5.7 J.D. McKissic 48 14.8% 212 2 6 11.8% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 32 9.9% 104 0 3 5.9% 3.3

