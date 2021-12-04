The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) and No. 20 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) will meet in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 50% of Louisiana's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 67.1 points per game, 14.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.4 points per game, 15.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.7, 4.2 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those matchups.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This year, the Mountaineers rack up 17.3 more points per game (35.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (18.5).

When Appalachian State scores more than 18.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 439.9 yards per game, 90.2 more yards than the 349.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up per contest.

In games that Appalachian State piles up over 349.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Louisiana's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 12 opportunities (25%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 12.4 more points per game (31.3) than the Mountaineers give up (18.9).

Louisiana is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team scores more than 18.9 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 86.9 more yards per game (406.6) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (319.7).

When Louisiana picks up more than 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This season the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 13 fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats