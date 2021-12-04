The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) will battle the Chicago Bears (4-7) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 42.5 points in three of 12 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 2.0 points lower than the two team's combined 44.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 1.0 point greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.7, 6.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The 43.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals average 5.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bears surrender (23.1).

Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 23.1 points.

The Cardinals collect 378.9 yards per game, 44.5 more yards than the 334.4 the Bears allow per contest.

In games that Arizona piles up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).

This season the Bears put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.4).

Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.

The Bears collect 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.

When Chicago amasses more than 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

Chicago has hit the over once in five home games this year.

The average total in Bears home games this season is 42.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 6-0 overall, on the road.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, in six away games, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

This season, Cardinals away games average 49.5 points, 7.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

