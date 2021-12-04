Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) will battle the Chicago Bears (4-7) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
  • Chicago's games have gone over 42.5 points in three of 12 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.0 points lower than the two team's combined 44.5 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 1.0 point greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.7, 6.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The 43.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cardinals average 5.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bears surrender (23.1).
  • Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team records more than 23.1 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 378.9 yards per game, 44.5 more yards than the 334.4 the Bears allow per contest.
  • In games that Arizona piles up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
  • Chicago has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).
  • This season the Bears put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.4).
  • Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
  • The Bears collect 296.1 yards per game, 21.7 fewer yards than the 317.8 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Chicago amasses more than 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • Chicago has hit the over once in five home games this year.
  • The average total in Bears home games this season is 42.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Arizona is unbeaten against the spread, and 6-0 overall, on the road.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This season, in six away games, Arizona has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 49.5 points, 7.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

