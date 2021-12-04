Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has a team-high 604 rushing yards (54.9 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He also has 51 receptions for 473 yards (43.0 per game) and seven TDs.
- He has received 135 of his team's 248 carries this season (54.4%).
- The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Ekeler averaged 75 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler, in two matchups against the Bengals, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Allowing 93.7 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Bengals are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 12 times for 31 yards.
- Ekeler also put up 68 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- In his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 125 yards (41.7 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also has 148 receiving yards (49.3 per game) on 15 catches, with four TDs.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
135
54.4%
604
7
31
54.4%
4.5
Justin Herbert
43
17.3%
243
2
15
26.3%
5.7
Justin Jackson
14
5.6%
103
0
4
7.0%
7.4
Larry Rountree III
36
14.5%
87
1
7
12.3%
2.4
