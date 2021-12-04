Austin Ekeler has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has a team-high 604 rushing yards (54.9 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also has 51 receptions for 473 yards (43.0 per game) and seven TDs.

He has received 135 of his team's 248 carries this season (54.4%).

The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Ekeler averaged 75 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler, in two matchups against the Bengals, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Allowing 93.7 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Bengals are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 12 times for 31 yards.

Ekeler also put up 68 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.

In his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 125 yards (41.7 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has 148 receiving yards (49.3 per game) on 15 catches, with four TDs.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 135 54.4% 604 7 31 54.4% 4.5 Justin Herbert 43 17.3% 243 2 15 26.3% 5.7 Justin Jackson 14 5.6% 103 0 4 7.0% 7.4 Larry Rountree III 36 14.5% 87 1 7 12.3% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive