Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Austin Ekeler has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) in Week 13 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has a team-high 604 rushing yards (54.9 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 51 receptions for 473 yards (43.0 per game) and seven TDs.
  • He has received 135 of his team's 248 carries this season (54.4%).
  • The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Ekeler averaged 75 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bengals, 23.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler, in two matchups against the Bengals, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Allowing 93.7 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Bengals are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 12 times for 31 yards.
  • Ekeler also put up 68 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • In his last three games, Ekeler has rushed for 125 yards (41.7 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 148 receiving yards (49.3 per game) on 15 catches, with four TDs.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

135

54.4%

604

7

31

54.4%

4.5

Justin Herbert

43

17.3%

243

2

15

26.3%

5.7

Justin Jackson

14

5.6%

103

0

4

7.0%

7.4

Larry Rountree III

36

14.5%

87

1

7

12.3%

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive