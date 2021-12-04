The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will look to stop their three-game losing run versus the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the 46.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.0, 4.0 points above Sunday's total of 44.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Ravens average just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers allow (24.3).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Ravens collect 26.0 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers allow per matchup (367.5).

In games that Baltimore picks up over 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (10).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Steelers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Steelers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (21.8).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 21.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Steelers collect 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens give up per matchup (359.9).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team picks up more than 359.9 yards.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 3-2-1 overall there, this season.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.

This year, in six home games, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.

The average total in Steelers home games this season is 41.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).

On the road, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

Away from home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Baltimore has hit the over once in five away games this season.

Ravens away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.