Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will look to stop their three-game losing run versus the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 45.5% of Pittsburgh's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • Sunday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the 46.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.0, 4.0 points above Sunday's total of 44.
  • The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Baltimore has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Ravens average just 0.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Steelers allow (24.3).
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
  • The Ravens collect 26.0 more yards per game (393.5) than the Steelers allow per matchup (367.5).
  • In games that Baltimore picks up over 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Pittsburgh has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Steelers score just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens surrender (21.8).
  • When Pittsburgh scores more than 21.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Steelers collect 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens give up per matchup (359.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team picks up more than 359.9 yards.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 3-2-1 overall there, this season.
  • The Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • This year, in six home games, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Steelers home games this season is 41.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • On the road, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • Baltimore has hit the over once in five away games this season.
  • Ravens away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.