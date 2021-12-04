Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Roethlisberger has recorded 2,522 passing yards (229.3 per game) while completing 248 of 384 passes (64.6% completion percentage), with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with six rushing yards (0.5 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 56.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Roethlisberger averaged 282.1 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Ravens, 28.6 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in four games.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Roethlisberger completed 58.5% of his passes for 263 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Roethlisberger has 536 passing yards (178.7 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 61.2% of his throws and collecting four touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
