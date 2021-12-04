Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ben Roethlisberger for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC North rivals at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Roethlisberger has recorded 2,522 passing yards (229.3 per game) while completing 248 of 384 passes (64.6% completion percentage), with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with six rushing yards (0.5 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 56.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Roethlisberger averaged 282.1 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Ravens, 28.6 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in four games.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Roethlisberger completed 58.5% of his passes for 263 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Roethlisberger has 536 passing yards (178.7 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 61.2% of his throws and collecting four touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0%

