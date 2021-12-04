Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ben Roethlisberger for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) meet in a Week 13 matchup between AFC North rivals at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Roethlisberger has recorded 2,522 passing yards (229.3 per game) while completing 248 of 384 passes (64.6% completion percentage), with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with six rushing yards (0.5 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • The Steelers have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 56.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Roethlisberger averaged 282.1 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Ravens, 28.6 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in four games.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Roethlisberger completed 58.5% of his passes for 263 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Roethlisberger has 536 passing yards (178.7 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 61.2% of his throws and collecting four touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

