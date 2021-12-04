Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Brandin Cooks ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 13 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (2-9) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks has grabbed 62 passes for a team-high 704 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times and averages 64.0 yards per game.

Cooks has been the target of 26.4% (92 total) of his team's 348 passing attempts this season.

Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the ball 43.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his three matchups against the Colts, Cooks' 71 receiving yards average is 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Cooks, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts are giving up 257.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Cooks was targeted five times and racked up 45 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooks' 11 receptions during his last three games are good enough for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 92 26.4% 62 704 3 8 21.1% Chris Conley 22 6.3% 14 233 1 1 2.6% Nico Collins 29 8.3% 18 228 0 2 5.3% David Johnson 37 10.6% 28 214 1 7 18.4%

