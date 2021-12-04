Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks has grabbed 62 passes for a team-high 704 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times and averages 64.0 yards per game.
- Cooks has been the target of 26.4% (92 total) of his team's 348 passing attempts this season.
- Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the ball 43.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Colts.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his three matchups against the Colts, Cooks' 71 receiving yards average is 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- Cooks, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts are giving up 257.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Cooks was targeted five times and racked up 45 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Cooks' 11 receptions during his last three games are good enough for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
92
26.4%
62
704
3
8
21.1%
Chris Conley
22
6.3%
14
233
1
1
2.6%
Nico Collins
29
8.3%
18
228
0
2
5.3%
David Johnson
37
10.6%
28
214
1
7
18.4%
Powered By Data Skrive