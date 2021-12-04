Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bets for Brandin Cooks ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 13 when Cooks and the Houston Texans (2-9) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks has grabbed 62 passes for a team-high 704 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times and averages 64.0 yards per game.
  • Cooks has been the target of 26.4% (92 total) of his team's 348 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the ball 43.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his three matchups against the Colts, Cooks' 71 receiving yards average is 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • Cooks, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts are giving up 257.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (2.2 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Cooks was targeted five times and racked up 45 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooks' 11 receptions during his last three games are good enough for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

92

26.4%

62

704

3

8

21.1%

Chris Conley

22

6.3%

14

233

1

1

2.6%

Nico Collins

29

8.3%

18

228

0

2

5.3%

David Johnson

37

10.6%

28

214

1

7

18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive