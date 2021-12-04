Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC West opponents meet in Week 13 when Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (6-5) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk's 32 receptions (on 48 targets) have led to 432 receiving yards (39.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 14.6% (48 total) of his team's 328 passing attempts this season.
  • Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the ball 50.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Aiyuk has averaged 35.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 25.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups, Aiyuk has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Seahawks.
  • This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Seahawks have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Aiyuk was targeted six times, totaling 91 yards on three receptions (averaging 30.3 yards per catch).
  • Aiyuk has 202 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 67.3 yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

48

14.6%

32

432

3

6

15.0%

Deebo Samuel

92

28.0%

56

1006

5

7

17.5%

George Kittle

49

14.9%

35

425

3

4

10.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

25

7.6%

21

210

1

4

10.0%

