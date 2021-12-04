Publish date:
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's 32 receptions (on 48 targets) have led to 432 receiving yards (39.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 14.6% (48 total) of his team's 328 passing attempts this season.
- Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the ball 50.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Aiyuk has averaged 35.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 25.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups, Aiyuk has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Seahawks.
- This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Seahawks have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Aiyuk was targeted six times, totaling 91 yards on three receptions (averaging 30.3 yards per catch).
- Aiyuk has 202 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 67.3 yards per game.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
48
14.6%
32
432
3
6
15.0%
Deebo Samuel
92
28.0%
56
1006
5
7
17.5%
George Kittle
49
14.9%
35
425
3
4
10.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
25
7.6%
21
210
1
4
10.0%
