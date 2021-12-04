Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC West opponents meet in Week 13 when Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (6-5) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's 32 receptions (on 48 targets) have led to 432 receiving yards (39.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Aiyuk has been the target of 14.6% (48 total) of his team's 328 passing attempts this season.

Aiyuk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.8% of the time while running the ball 50.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

Aiyuk has averaged 35.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 25.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Aiyuk has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Seahawks.

This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (285.5 yards allowed per game).

The Seahawks have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Aiyuk was targeted six times, totaling 91 yards on three receptions (averaging 30.3 yards per catch).

Aiyuk has 202 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 67.3 yards per game.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 48 14.6% 32 432 3 6 15.0% Deebo Samuel 92 28.0% 56 1006 5 7 17.5% George Kittle 49 14.9% 35 425 3 4 10.0% Kyle Juszczyk 25 7.6% 21 210 1 4 10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive