The New England Patriots (8-4) will hope to keep their six-game winning run intact in a Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

New England's games have gone over 41.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.6 points per game, 16.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 3.4 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have been favored by 2.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those games.

Buffalo has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Bills score 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots surrender per contest (15.8).

When Buffalo records more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bills collect 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (316.7).

Buffalo is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 316.7 yards.

The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).

Patriots stats and trends

New England has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This year, the Patriots have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

New England's games this season have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Patriots put up 28.0 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bills surrender (16.5).

When New England puts up more than 16.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Patriots collect 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills allow.

New England is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 275.2 yards.

This year the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this season.

This season, as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

This year, in five home games, Buffalo has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 47.7 points, 6.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Away from home, New England is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, in five away games, New England has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

