December 4, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (8-4) will hope to keep their six-game winning run intact in a Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • New England's games have gone over 41.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 57.6 points per game, 16.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 32.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 48.9 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 3.4 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Patriots games this season.
  • Buffalo is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bills have been favored by 2.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those games.
  • Buffalo has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Bills score 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots surrender per contest (15.8).
  • When Buffalo records more than 15.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Bills collect 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per contest (316.7).
  • Buffalo is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 316.7 yards.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).
  • New England has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • This year, the Patriots have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • New England's games this season have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Patriots put up 28.0 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bills surrender (16.5).
  • When New England puts up more than 16.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Patriots collect 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills allow.
  • New England is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 275.2 yards.
  • This year the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • This season, as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • This year, in five home games, Buffalo has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Bills home games this season is 47.7 points, 6.2 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Away from home, New England is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This season, in five away games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

