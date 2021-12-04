Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has also contributed with 30 receptions for 331 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 34 times, producing 30.1 yards per game.
- Uzomah has been the target of 34 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 9.9% of the target share.
- Uzomah (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Uzomah has averaged 41 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Uzomah, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 218.3 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Uzomah put together a nine-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.
- Uzomah's 11 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 42 yards (14.0 ypg) in his last three games.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
34
9.9%
30
331
5
2
5.6%
Ja'Marr Chase
82
23.8%
50
906
8
9
25.0%
Tee Higgins
68
19.8%
43
560
3
7
19.4%
Tyler Boyd
65
18.9%
46
471
2
6
16.7%
