December 4, 2021
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

C.J. Uzomah has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has also contributed with 30 receptions for 331 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 34 times, producing 30.1 yards per game.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 34 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 9.9% of the target share.
  • Uzomah (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Uzomah has averaged 41 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Uzomah, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 218.3 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Uzomah put together a nine-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.
  • Uzomah's 11 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 42 yards (14.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

34

9.9%

30

331

5

2

5.6%

Ja'Marr Chase

82

23.8%

50

906

8

9

25.0%

Tee Higgins

68

19.8%

43

560

3

7

19.4%

Tyler Boyd

65

18.9%

46

471

2

6

16.7%

