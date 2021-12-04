C.J. Uzomah has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 13 matchup sees Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has also contributed with 30 receptions for 331 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 34 times, producing 30.1 yards per game.

Uzomah has been the target of 34 of his team's 344 passing attempts this season, or 9.9% of the target share.

Uzomah (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Uzomah has averaged 41 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Uzomah, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 218.3 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Uzomah put together a nine-yard performance against the Steelers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.

Uzomah's 11 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 42 yards (14.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 34 9.9% 30 331 5 2 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 82 23.8% 50 906 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 68 19.8% 43 560 3 7 19.4% Tyler Boyd 65 18.9% 46 471 2 6 16.7%

Powered By Data Skrive