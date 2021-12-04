Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Carson Wentz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 13 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) take the field against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has 2,790 passing yards (232.5 ypg), completing 62.8% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 38 times for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
  • The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.
  • Wentz accounts for 36.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 398 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Wentz's 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 121.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wentz had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Texans.
  • The 258.4 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Wentz had 306 yards while completing 61.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He tacked on three carries for 21 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
  • Wentz has passed for 592 yards (197.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.2% of his passes (60-for-98) with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

91

22.6%

61

805

5

11

23.4%

Zach Pascal

60

14.9%

34

340

3

11

23.4%

Jonathan Taylor

43

10.7%

36

336

2

2

4.3%

