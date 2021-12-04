Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Carson Wentz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 13 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) take the field against the Houston Texans (2-9) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has 2,790 passing yards (232.5 ypg), completing 62.8% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 38 times for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.

Wentz accounts for 36.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 398 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Houston

Wentz's 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 121.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wentz had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Texans.

The 258.4 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Wentz had 306 yards while completing 61.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.

He tacked on three carries for 21 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.

Wentz has passed for 592 yards (197.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.2% of his passes (60-for-98) with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 91 22.6% 61 805 5 11 23.4% Zach Pascal 60 14.9% 34 340 3 11 23.4% Jonathan Taylor 43 10.7% 36 336 2 2 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive