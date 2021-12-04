Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has 2,790 passing yards (232.5 ypg), completing 62.8% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 38 times for 159 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
- The Colts, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while running the ball 45.4% of the time.
- Wentz accounts for 36.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 398 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Houston
- Wentz's 111.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Texans are 121.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wentz had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Texans.
- The 258.4 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Wentz had 306 yards while completing 61.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He tacked on three carries for 21 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
- Wentz has passed for 592 yards (197.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.2% of his passes (60-for-98) with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on nine carries.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
91
22.6%
61
805
5
11
23.4%
Zach Pascal
60
14.9%
34
340
3
11
23.4%
Jonathan Taylor
43
10.7%
36
336
2
2
4.3%
