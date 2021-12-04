Chase Claypool will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 13 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 37 grabs are good enough for 608 yards (55.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 69 times.

Claypool has been the target of 69 of his team's 435 passing attempts this season, or 15.9% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his two matchups against the Ravens, Claypool's 47 receiving yards average is 7.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Claypool will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense is 12th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Claypool reeled in three passes for 82 yards (27.3 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.

Claypool has put up eight catches for 175 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averages 58.3 receiving yards.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 69 15.9% 37 608 1 9 14.8% Diontae Johnson 109 25.1% 68 809 4 11 18.0% Najee Harris 67 15.4% 52 351 2 11 18.0% Pat Freiermuth 53 12.2% 40 327 6 15 24.6%

