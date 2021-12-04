Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 37 grabs are good enough for 608 yards (55.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 69 times.
- Claypool has been the target of 69 of his team's 435 passing attempts this season, or 15.9% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his two matchups against the Ravens, Claypool's 47 receiving yards average is 7.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Claypool will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens' defense is 12th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Claypool reeled in three passes for 82 yards (27.3 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.
- Claypool has put up eight catches for 175 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averages 58.3 receiving yards.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
69
15.9%
37
608
1
9
14.8%
Diontae Johnson
109
25.1%
68
809
4
11
18.0%
Najee Harris
67
15.4%
52
351
2
11
18.0%
Pat Freiermuth
53
12.2%
40
327
6
15
24.6%
