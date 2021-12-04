Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Chase Claypool will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 13 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool's 37 grabs are good enough for 608 yards (55.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 69 times.
  • Claypool has been the target of 69 of his team's 435 passing attempts this season, or 15.9% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his two matchups against the Ravens, Claypool's 47 receiving yards average is 7.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Claypool will face the NFL's worst pass defense (292.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens' defense is 12th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Claypool reeled in three passes for 82 yards (27.3 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.
  • Claypool has put up eight catches for 175 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and averages 58.3 receiving yards.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

69

15.9%

37

608

1

9

14.8%

Diontae Johnson

109

25.1%

68

809

4

11

18.0%

Najee Harris

67

15.4%

52

351

2

11

18.0%

Pat Freiermuth

53

12.2%

40

327

6

15

24.6%

