Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin's 806 receiving yards (73.3 per game) are the best mark amongst the Buccaneers. He's been targeted 88 times, and has 67 catches and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.9% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
- Godwin (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Godwin has averaged 68.9 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 1.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Godwin, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch six times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those six games.
- This week Godwin will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (249.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons have given up 21 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Colts, Godwin was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 24 yards.
- Godwin has hauled in 17 passes (19 targets) for 146 yards (48.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
88
18.9%
67
806
5
19
20.9%
Mike Evans
82
17.6%
50
695
10
14
15.4%
Antonio Brown
42
9.0%
29
418
4
3
3.3%
Rob Gronkowski
40
8.6%
29
378
4
9
9.9%
