There will be player props available for Chris Godwin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's 806 receiving yards (73.3 per game) are the best mark amongst the Buccaneers. He's been targeted 88 times, and has 67 catches and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.9% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.

Godwin (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Godwin has averaged 68.9 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 1.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Godwin, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch six times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those six games.

This week Godwin will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (249.3 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have given up 21 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Godwin was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 24 yards.

Godwin has hauled in 17 passes (19 targets) for 146 yards (48.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 88 18.9% 67 806 5 19 20.9% Mike Evans 82 17.6% 50 695 10 14 15.4% Antonio Brown 42 9.0% 29 418 4 3 3.3% Rob Gronkowski 40 8.6% 29 378 4 9 9.9%

