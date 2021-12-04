Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player props available for Chris Godwin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin's 806 receiving yards (73.3 per game) are the best mark amongst the Buccaneers. He's been targeted 88 times, and has 67 catches and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.9% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
  • Godwin (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.9% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Godwin has averaged 68.9 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 1.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Godwin, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch six times. And he had multiple TDs in three of those six games.
  • This week Godwin will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (249.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons have given up 21 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 27th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Godwin was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 24 yards.
  • Godwin has hauled in 17 passes (19 targets) for 146 yards (48.7 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

88

18.9%

67

806

5

19

20.9%

Mike Evans

82

17.6%

50

695

10

14

15.4%

Antonio Brown

42

9.0%

29

418

4

3

3.3%

Rob Gronkowski

40

8.6%

29

378

4

9

9.9%

Powered By Data Skrive