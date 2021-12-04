Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Houston AAC Championship Game Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.
- In 58.3% of Houston's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to score 78.4 points per game, 25.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.8, 2.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 2.9 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Bearcats have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those matchups.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Bearcats average 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars give up per contest (19.8).
- Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Bearcats average 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars allow per outing (290.3).
- In games that Cincinnati churns out over 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).
Houston Stats and Trends
- In Houston's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats surrender (15.8).
- Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.8 points.
- The Cougars average 421.7 yards per game, 119.4 more yards than the 302.3 the Bearcats allow.
- In games that Houston totals more than 302.3 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 31 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Houston
39.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.8
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
431.3
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
302.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.3
19
Giveaways
11
31
Takeaways
22