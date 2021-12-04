The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 AAC) and No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 8-0 AAC) will play in the AAC Championship Game.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of Houston's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 78.4 points per game, 25.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.8, 2.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 2.9 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bearcats have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those matchups.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bearcats average 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars give up per contest (19.8).

Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Bearcats average 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars allow per outing (290.3).

In games that Cincinnati churns out over 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

In Houston's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats surrender (15.8).

Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.8 points.

The Cougars average 421.7 yards per game, 119.4 more yards than the 302.3 the Bearcats allow.

In games that Houston totals more than 302.3 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 31 takeaways .

Season Stats