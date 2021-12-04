Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) will battle the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
  • So far this season, 45.5% of Los Angeles' games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-5-0 this season.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals put up just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers surrender (26.6).
  • Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.6 points.
  • The Bengals average only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers allow per matchup (350.2).
  • When Cincinnati churns out over 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Los Angeles has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chargers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
  • The Chargers rack up 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals allow (20.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.
  • The Chargers rack up 383.8 yards per game, 35.6 more yards than the 348.2 the Bengals give up.
  • When Los Angeles churns out more than 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Chargers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).
  • In five home games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.0 points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
  • On the road, Los Angeles is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In five away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 49.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.

