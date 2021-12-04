The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) will battle the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Los Angeles' games (5/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.

Sunday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Chargers have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-5-0 this season.

The Bengals have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bengals put up just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers surrender (26.6).

Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.6 points.

The Bengals average only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers allow per matchup (350.2).

When Cincinnati churns out over 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Chargers.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Chargers rack up 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals allow (20.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Chargers rack up 383.8 yards per game, 35.6 more yards than the 348.2 the Bengals give up.

When Los Angeles churns out more than 348.2 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Chargers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

In five home games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over three times.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.0 points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

On the road, Los Angeles is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

In five away games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

This season, Chargers away games average 49.5 points, equal to this contest's over/under.

Powered by Data Skrive.