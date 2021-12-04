Publish date:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire's team-high 367 rushing yards (33.4 per game) have come on 77 carries, with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 74 yards (6.7 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has handled 77, or 28.5%, of his team's 270 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Denver
- Edwards-Helaire's 23 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Broncos are 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Broncos have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 106.6 yards per game.
- This season the Broncos have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In Week 11 against the Cowboys, Edwards-Helaire picked up 63 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Edwards-Helaire added two catches for 13 yards.
- In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries (21.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
77
28.5%
367
1
6
14.0%
4.8
Darrel Williams
100
37.0%
358
4
18
41.9%
3.6
Patrick Mahomes II
44
16.3%
238
1
8
18.6%
5.4
Tyreek Hill
8
3.0%
94
0
2
4.7%
11.8
