There will be player prop bet markets available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West foes hit the field in Week 13 when Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) meet the Denver Broncos (6-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire's team-high 367 rushing yards (33.4 per game) have come on 77 carries, with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 74 yards (6.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has handled 77, or 28.5%, of his team's 270 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Denver

Edwards-Helaire's 23 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Broncos are 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Broncos have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 106.6 yards per game.

This season the Broncos have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In Week 11 against the Cowboys, Edwards-Helaire picked up 63 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire added two catches for 13 yards.

In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries (21.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 77 28.5% 367 1 6 14.0% 4.8 Darrel Williams 100 37.0% 358 4 18 41.9% 3.6 Patrick Mahomes II 44 16.3% 238 1 8 18.6% 5.4 Tyreek Hill 8 3.0% 94 0 2 4.7% 11.8

