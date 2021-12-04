Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cooper Kupp and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) square off in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kupp has 92 receptions (on 126 targets) for a team-high 1,237 receiving yards (112.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 31.0% (126 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.
  • Kupp (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Kupp collected 35 receiving yards in only career matchup, 58.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Kupp put together a 96-yard performance against the Packers last week on seven catches while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Kupp has hauled in 313 yards (on 29 grabs).

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

126

31.0%

92

1237

10

23

29.1%

Van Jefferson

62

15.3%

33

580

4

11

13.9%

Robert Woods

69

17.0%

45

556

4

16

20.3%

Tyler Higbee

56

13.8%

39

347

3

14

17.7%

Powered By Data Skrive