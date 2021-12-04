Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Los Angeles vs. Jacksonville
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kupp has 92 receptions (on 126 targets) for a team-high 1,237 receiving yards (112.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 31.0% (126 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.
- Kupp (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Kupp collected 35 receiving yards in only career matchup, 58.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Jaguars have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Kupp put together a 96-yard performance against the Packers last week on seven catches while being targeted 10 times.
- Over his last three outings, Kupp has hauled in 313 yards (on 29 grabs).
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
126
31.0%
92
1237
10
23
29.1%
Van Jefferson
62
15.3%
33
580
4
11
13.9%
Robert Woods
69
17.0%
45
556
4
16
20.3%
Tyler Higbee
56
13.8%
39
347
3
14
17.7%
