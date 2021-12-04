In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cooper Kupp and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-4) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) square off in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 92 receptions (on 126 targets) for a team-high 1,237 receiving yards (112.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 31.0% (126 total) of his team's 406 passing attempts this season.

Kupp (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 29.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Kupp collected 35 receiving yards in only career matchup, 58.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.

The Jaguars have allowed 14 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 96-yard performance against the Packers last week on seven catches while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three outings, Kupp has hauled in 313 yards (on 29 grabs).

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 126 31.0% 92 1237 10 23 29.1% Van Jefferson 62 15.3% 33 580 4 11 13.9% Robert Woods 69 17.0% 45 556 4 16 20.3% Tyler Higbee 56 13.8% 39 347 3 14 17.7%

Powered By Data Skrive