Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 13 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has taken 93 attempts for a team-leading 411 rushing yards (37.4 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

And he has caught 41 passes for 500 yards (45.5 per game) with five TDs.

He has received 93 of his team's 259 carries this season (35.9%).

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, Patterson averaged nine rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games against the Buccaneers Patterson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

Allowing 81.0 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the NFL.

The Buccaneers have given up seven rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Patterson rushed 16 times for 108 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.

He racked up 27 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Patterson has 133 rushing yards on 20 carries (44.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Patterson has caught three passes for 41 yards (13.7 ypg).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 93 35.9% 411 4 14 41.2% 4.4 Mike Davis 96 37.1% 306 1 12 35.3% 3.2 Wayne Gallman 28 10.8% 104 0 1 2.9% 3.7 Matt Ryan 21 8.1% 43 1 5 14.7% 2.0

