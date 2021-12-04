Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 13 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has taken 93 attempts for a team-leading 411 rushing yards (37.4 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 41 passes for 500 yards (45.5 per game) with five TDs.
  • He has received 93 of his team's 259 carries this season (35.9%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, Patterson averaged nine rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games against the Buccaneers Patterson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 81.0 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the NFL.
  • The Buccaneers have given up seven rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Patterson rushed 16 times for 108 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He racked up 27 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Patterson has 133 rushing yards on 20 carries (44.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • Patterson has caught three passes for 41 yards (13.7 ypg).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

93

35.9%

411

4

14

41.2%

4.4

Mike Davis

96

37.1%

306

1

12

35.3%

3.2

Wayne Gallman

28

10.8%

104

0

1

2.9%

3.7

Matt Ryan

21

8.1%

43

1

5

14.7%

2.0

