Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 13 - Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has taken 93 attempts for a team-leading 411 rushing yards (37.4 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 41 passes for 500 yards (45.5 per game) with five TDs.
- He has received 93 of his team's 259 carries this season (35.9%).
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.2% of the time while running the ball 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers, Patterson averaged nine rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games against the Buccaneers Patterson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- Allowing 81.0 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the NFL.
- The Buccaneers have given up seven rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Patterson rushed 16 times for 108 yards (6.8 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
- He racked up 27 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Patterson has 133 rushing yards on 20 carries (44.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- Patterson has caught three passes for 41 yards (13.7 ypg).
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
93
35.9%
411
4
14
41.2%
4.4
Mike Davis
96
37.1%
306
1
12
35.3%
3.2
Wayne Gallman
28
10.8%
104
0
1
2.9%
3.7
Matt Ryan
21
8.1%
43
1
5
14.7%
2.0
